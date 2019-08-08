Md Sass Investors Services Has Raised Its 58 Com (WUBA) Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Timber Hill Has Trimmed Position

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 4.26M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM)

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 317,916 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 311,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 436,516 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 928,800 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 115,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,071 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

