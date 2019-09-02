Md Sass Investors Services Has Raised Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position By $2.04 Million; WEIR GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WEIGF) Sellers Increased By 2.01% Their Shorts

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 43,316 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 522,895 shares with $24.89 million value, up from 479,579 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $6.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 687,332 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -5.01% below currents $51.06 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform”.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 678,861 shares to 68,400 valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clearway Energy Inc stake by 48,700 shares and now owns 62,700 shares. Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) was reduced too.

