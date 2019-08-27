Md Sass Investors Services Has Raised 58 Com (WUBA) Position By $412,880; Symphony Asset Management Cut Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 6,352 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 317,916 shares with $20.88 million value, up from 311,564 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $7.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 247,940 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 31.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 8,447 shares with $973,000 value, down from 12,387 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.86. About 454,530 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN) stake by 26,665 shares to 43,913 valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) stake by 7,388 shares and now owns 15,275 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33’s average target is 9.91% above currents $135.86 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westport Asset Mgmt reported 51,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 153,888 shares. 24,173 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 15,692 shares. Ghp invested 0.45% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Asset Mngmt One holds 71,314 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 60,429 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank Corporation owns 5,046 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,391 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 175 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv Inc accumulated 0.03% or 263 shares.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94 million for 54.78 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 678,861 shares to 68,400 valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 85,892 shares and now owns 681,182 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was reduced too.