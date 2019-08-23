Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) by $15.63 Million as Market Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rothschild Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Opens With Prepared Testimony; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘OVERWHELMING FEEDBACK’ OF FACEBOOK USERS IS THAT THEY PREFER ADS RELEVANT TO THEM OVER IRRELEVANT ONES; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Sees Several Years to Solve Facebook’s Issues (Video); 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 25/03/2018 – Heat rises on Zuckerberg to testify over Facebook data leak

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 137,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 148,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 880,878 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Instagram users can flag false info – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Facebook Did It Again in Q2 Despite Huge Bottom-Line Miss – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Has 4 Sizzling Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Invsts reported 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,303 shares. Legacy Partners reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scopus Asset LP holds 525,000 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 340,960 shares. Scharf Invests Ltd owns 11,215 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc holds 1.48% or 141,017 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtnrs stated it has 633,356 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,211 shares. Capital Planning Lc, a California-based fund reported 32,483 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Fund has 1.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Invests Ltd Co stated it has 10,660 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2.72M were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Raymond James Svcs owns 406,821 shares.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares to 733,825 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Celebrity Apex Defines The Peak European Experience – GuruFocus.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Spirit Of America Ny, a New York-based fund reported 600 shares. 12,225 were reported by Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 618,866 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,940 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 0.42% or 114,456 shares. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 57,402 shares. Moreover, Skylands Ltd Liability Co has 0.43% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 48,213 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Chemical Financial Bank reported 3,886 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 1,797 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Field Main Bank & Trust reported 8,135 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 327,658 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 56,504 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.12% or 17,245 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.