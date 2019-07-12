Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered Metlife (MET) Holding by $15.55 Million; Stock Rose; Antero Midstream (AM) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Position by $2.91 Billion

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (AM) by 211.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 211,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 311,361 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29B, up from 99,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 5.43 million shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 24.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM)

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 418,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mngmt owns 50,271 shares. Synovus Financial holds 8,239 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 167,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Fincl Counselors reported 5,021 shares. Pinnacle Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 205,514 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt invested 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 294,490 shares. Assetmark invested in 4,357 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 24,140 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Adirondack Rech And Mngmt holds 0.24% or 8,953 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Creative Planning accumulated 35,952 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 17,209 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 251,562 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 34,758 shares to 448,350 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names Michael Mansour as Head of Growth Partnerships – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 167 shares to 73,074 shares, valued at $3.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 31 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,759 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).