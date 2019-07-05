Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $578,144; First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Neogenomics (NEO) by $12.07 Million as Valuation Rose

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 603,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 350,143 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1.10M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Mirae Asset has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.14% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 407,924 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 166,957 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Moreover, Riverbridge Prtnrs has 0.72% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.31 million shares. Loews holds 0.1% or 400,000 shares. 95,012 are held by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.79% or 868,850 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 311,607 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 901 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Private Trust Com Na owns 23,002 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $202.99M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 106,086 shares to 558,674 shares, valued at $30.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability holds 0% or 18,795 shares in its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Artisan Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.49 million shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 2.71M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 661,615 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 27,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The holds 53,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Lp reported 0.1% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 59,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd reported 35,455 shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 5,039 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 740,107 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zebra Cap Mngmt reported 0.21% stake.