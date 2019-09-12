Md Sass Investors Services Has Lowered Its Aecom (ACM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 141,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 212,223 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.30 million, down from 353,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.56. About 1.58M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 369,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 364,342 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, down from 733,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 1.06 million shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $110 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 660,040 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $40.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Research & Company owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 200 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 4,370 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.19% or 373,029 shares. Logan Capital reported 12,970 shares stake. Burke And Herbert State Bank And invested 2.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kistler reported 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,235 are owned by Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn. Adirondack accumulated 45 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 47,307 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 63,649 shares stake. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.75% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 26,313 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.2% or 397,994 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited accumulated 1.18% or 47,559 shares. 1,030 were reported by Capital City Fl.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.82M for 16.17 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $129.07M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.