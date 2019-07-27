Md Sass Investors Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Webster Finl Conn (WBS) as Stock Price Declined; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Value Declined, Woodmont Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 566,091 shares traded or 53.26% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 448,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, up from 413,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 623,278 shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.86 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $221,148 was made by OSAR KAREN R on Friday, February 8. Shares for $134,484 were sold by CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,400 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 370,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,300 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

