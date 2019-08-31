Md Sass Investors Services Has Lifted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $2.04 Million; Shares Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Holding in Apache (APA) Increased by $17.44 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 153.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 513,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 848,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.39 million, up from 335,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 3.04 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corp Names David Pursell SVP, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 642,863 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 59,915 shares to 56,428 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Put) (NYSE:TMO) by 765,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,400 shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 129,933 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 5.14 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Willis Counsel stated it has 175,255 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Fund reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 289,707 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 17,000 shares. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 133,462 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability reported 876,657 shares. Conning owns 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 6,531 shares. 30,490 were accumulated by Oarsman Cap. Cubic Asset Limited Co has 16,755 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability reported 15,212 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, May 31. On Friday, May 24 Ellis Juliet S bought $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 3,500 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 678,861 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 928,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Regions reported 65,652 shares. 1,357 were accumulated by Qs. Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 905,742 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 27,344 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 7,400 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited reported 163,387 shares. 70,208 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 114,404 shares. 28,517 are owned by Dnb Asset As. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 42,016 shares. Insight 2811 reported 31,926 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Kistler has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1,600 shares.