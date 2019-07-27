Md Sass Investors Services Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $10.19 Million as Valuation Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Decreased by $40.92 Million Its Holding

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 518,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.75 million, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 66,360 shares to 105,555 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 128,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,780 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 68,838 shares to 882,904 shares, valued at $80.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).