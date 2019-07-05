Md Sass Investors Services Has Increased By $1.74 Million Its Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Last Week

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 34,758 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS)’s stock declined 11.17%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 448,350 shares with $22.72 million value, up from 413,592 last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn now has $4.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 184,751 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Group Fund (TSE:BYD.UN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Group Fund had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by IBC. The stock of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) earned “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. Desjardins Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $151 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. See Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) latest ratings:

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc., operates non-franchised collision repair centers that serve insurance companies, individual vehicle owners, and fleet and lease customers. It has a 44.9 P/E ratio. It offers automotive collision and glass repair, and vehicle glass repair and replacement services.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $171.08. About 9,638 shares traded. Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $5.86 million activity. $221,148 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was sold by OSAR KAREN R. On Thursday, February 7 CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH sold $134,484 worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 2,407 shares. Another trade for 45,859 shares valued at $2.47 million was sold by SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 53,632 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.01% or 75,222 shares in its portfolio. California-based Cap Rech Investors has invested 0.07% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co reported 126,675 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 1,204 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Moreover, Alps has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 7,269 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 101,071 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 225,784 shares. 54,624 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 1.08 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 146,061 shares. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 3.45 million shares.

