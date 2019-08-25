Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $6.90 Million; Sherwin (SHW) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $512,130 as Stock Value Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 140,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 413,192 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 554,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41M shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Limited owns 0.48% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 10,840 shares. Sigma Planning reported 3,296 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 10,893 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 1,083 shares. Sei Com has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 71,249 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 4,606 shares. Cap Ltd Ca holds 4,933 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.14% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 167,787 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). John G Ullman And Assocs Inc stated it has 700 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 1,402 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 47,406 shares. Smith Moore And invested in 0.12% or 1,169 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,895 shares to 10,290 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 191,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street Week Ahead: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.07 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.