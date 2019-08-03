Md Sass Investors Services Has Cut Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Position by $1.99 Million; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Holder Ci Investments Has Raised Stake

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 197,769 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, down from 217,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.08 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 799,500 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83M, up from 683,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares to 522,895 shares, valued at $24.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp has 5,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pggm Invs owns 157,300 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 2,437 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 2,356 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 102,406 shares. National Bank Of Stockton reported 6,115 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com reported 39,114 shares. Harvest Ltd Llc accumulated 4,800 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Com owns 14,591 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 18,281 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 17,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.16% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 38,080 shares. 1,000 are owned by Field & Main Retail Bank.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.