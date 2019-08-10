Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Stake in Aecom (ACM); Condor Capital Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Increased by $304,354

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.91. About 478,705 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Adj EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 58,936 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 150 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 55,600 shares. John G Ullman Assoc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 149,250 shares. Prudential holds 0.07% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 131,900 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 184,149 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.28% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 7,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 5,708 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 2,648 were accumulated by Webster State Bank N A.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,648 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $28.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 48,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,700 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

