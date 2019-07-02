Md Sass Investors Services Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position Has Upped by Congress Asset Management Company

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 1.22M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 24.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 12,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,322 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 51,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.05. About 549,832 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox has invested 2.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Limited Liability accumulated 3.15% or 94,308 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 82,135 shares stake. Moreover, Aurora Counsel has 0.6% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 14,465 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.07% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Lc invested in 6,050 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 9,552 shares. 22,006 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,044 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.12% or 114,381 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 6,737 shares. Srb reported 8,673 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 6,580 shares stake. Mariner Lc reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 439,924 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 59,105 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $109.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 27,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 859,993 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09M for 10.26 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 53,116 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 25,105 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 143 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 292 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc has invested 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation invested in 250,902 shares. 1832 Asset Management L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 210,000 shares. Blackrock owns 20.03M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 23,403 shares. M&T Bank reported 21,917 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs Inc reported 18,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 508,072 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 3.27M shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $260,456 activity.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares to 317,916 shares, valued at $20.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).