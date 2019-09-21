Md Sass Investors Services Cut Its Metlife (MET) Stake by $401,800 as Stock Price Rose; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $21.74 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 40,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 48,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 7.44M shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE REACHES $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT ORIGINATION IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 51.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 278,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.32 million, down from 538,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 366,039 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.83 actual earnings per share reported by uniQure N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.