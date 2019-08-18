Md Sass Investors Services Cut By $15.63 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding; Fort Point Capital Partners Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Position

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 71.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,856 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 3,144 shares with $265,000 value, down from 11,000 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $125.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 92.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 137,135 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 11,500 shares with $1.32M value, down from 148,635 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.29’s average target is 42.89% above currents $105.18 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Celebrity Cruises will return to Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Eminence Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.5% or 879,987 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Investors stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Hartford Management reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 2,487 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bamco Ny reported 213,708 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership holds 944 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 188,527 shares stake. Rothschild Inv Il reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 2,793 were accumulated by Cypress Grp Inc Inc. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.47% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 510 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Finance has 0.15% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 806,038 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn has 1.05M shares for 2.11% of their portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70M for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 69,752 shares. Independent Investors has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Creative Planning holds 0.04% or 124,454 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.14% or 190,922 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associates stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Castleark Mgmt accumulated 448,467 shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va reported 8,873 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust Com holds 0.97% or 60,210 shares in its portfolio. 29,369 are owned by Zeke Cap Advisors Lc. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 2,403 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 5,853 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited. Hl Fincl Serv Lc has invested 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 15.32% above currents $80.28 stock price. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Macquarie Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10800 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, March 16 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 20. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”.