Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Its Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stake by $1.74 Million; Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Holding by $482,448 as Share Price Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 6,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 42,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 1.95M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 448,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, up from 413,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 340,167 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 9.18 million shares. Bb&T owns 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 9,462 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com stated it has 92,558 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 49,076 shares. Stevens Lp has invested 0.05% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,152 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 42 shares. Brinker has 24,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Company invested in 6,130 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 144,590 shares. Creative Planning reported 10,843 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 35,000 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 20,086 shares to 197,769 shares, valued at $19.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

