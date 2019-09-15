Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.33 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder M Holdings Securities Has Upped Its Position by $915,570 as Valuation Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 16,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 369,483 shares to 364,342 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 37,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,613 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Twin Capital Mgmt has 2.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,235 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt reported 642 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 2,913 shares. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 896 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baxter Bros accumulated 573 shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 330 shares stake. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 461 shares. Kistler holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 897 shares. Adirondack Tru Com holds 1,812 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

