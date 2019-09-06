Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding by $2.04 Million; Sonoco Products Company (SON) Stock Declined While Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $957,273

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 15,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 100,046 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 115,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 196,629 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 424,717 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 15.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$27.56, Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 14,711 shares to 82,180 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 309,633 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 142,037 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 1,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,650 were accumulated by Clean Yield Group. King Luther Mgmt Corporation reported 15,639 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 25,874 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 26,554 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 159,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Navellier And Associate reported 0.38% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 88,006 shares. Moreover, Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.38% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34,874 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,844 shares. 13,848 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,388 shares. 5,276 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company. Mark Sheptoff Planning accumulated 800 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 38,191 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 10 shares. 46,175 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,806 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 7,400 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 28,517 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Farmers Merchants Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 611,232 were reported by D E Shaw And. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc owns 6,011 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group owns 156,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Century Companies reported 140,707 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “The Master Lock Company Showcases New Grip Tight(TM) Plus Circuit Breaker Lockout Devices At 2019 NSC Congress & Expo – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Master Lock Company Showcases New Grip Tightâ„¢ Plus Circuit Breaker Lockout Devices At 2019 NSC Congress & Expo – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.