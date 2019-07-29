Mcrae Capital Management Upped Cbs New (CBS) Position by $1.16 Million; Franklin Resources Has Upped Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position by $4.94 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 24,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,984 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.66 million, up from 540,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $223.85. About 346,360 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 24,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,105 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 111,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 944,968 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 06/04/2018 – CBS: National Amusements To Vote In Accordance With CBS Board; 19/04/2018 – CBS INVESTORS CAN PROCEED IN SUIT OVER REDSTONE’S BONUSES, PAY; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – NEW: CBS, Viacom deal talks hit potential roadblock as issues arise over who will be Les Moonves’ second-in-command at the combined company, sources tell @DavidFaber; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 632 were accumulated by Moody Bancorp Division. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 18,400 shares. 162 were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1,640 shares. Prelude Capital Lc accumulated 8,562 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,697 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital has 467,002 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. 264,392 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). At Bankshares accumulated 32,934 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 66,760 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 204,582 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation owns 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brant Point Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 73,151 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares to 112,827 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,423 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Warns That DirectTV, U-Verse Might Drop Network If Deal Isn’t Reached By July 19 – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Exane Derivatives owns 10,565 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 21,746 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp owns 24,739 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 15 are held by Clean Yield Group Inc. Aldebaran Fincl reported 2,950 shares stake. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Fund Inc has invested 0.24% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Renaissance Grp Inc holds 10,409 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 12,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 2,491 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks has 31,643 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,545 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Completes Divestitures in Connection With Bluegrass Materials Acquisition and Announces Acquisition of Sand and Gravel Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Building-Materials Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Martin Marietta Materials Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2017 – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Trouble With Multilevel Marketing Schemes – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 7.77 million shares to 30.80M shares, valued at $156.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 222,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).