Mcrae Capital Management Upped By $595,560 Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position; Partner Fund Management LP Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) stake by 14.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 42,540 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.25%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 331,156 shares with $4.94M value, up from 288,616 last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc now has $827.24M valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 53,511 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 203.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 1.90M shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 2.83M shares with $120.32M value, up from 933,486 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $243.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video)

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43,303 activity. 1,585 shares were bought by Hanson James E. II, worth $25,011 on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,195 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). D E Shaw And holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 40,604 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 37,827 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 15,878 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 2,476 shares. American Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Moreover, Guggenheim Limited has 0.02% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 102,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) or 95,129 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0% or 59,348 shares. State Street reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com accumulated 70,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 14th – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. $1.81 million worth of stock was sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Ltd Liability Com owns 71,642 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bluemountain Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 758 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 83,519 shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 5,175 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 96,950 shares. Richard C Young & accumulated 193,764 shares or 1.57% of the stock. 125,316 are owned by Iowa State Bank. 200,100 were accumulated by Carroll Financial. Eastern State Bank holds 0.37% or 128,671 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,421 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 80,039 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 80,805 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Bridgeway stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Wright Med Group N V stake by 474,016 shares to 910,190 valued at $28.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 1.15 million shares and now owns 446,921 shares. Audentes Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.