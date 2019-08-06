Mcrae Capital Management Upped By $496,038 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Sandler Capital Management Lowered By $9.90 Million Its Realogy Hldgs (Put) (RLGY) Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 3,518 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 50,401 shares with $7.11 million value, up from 46,883 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $124.70B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY

Sandler Capital Management decreased Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY) stake by 34.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management sold 900,000 shares as Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 1.70 million shares with $19.38M value, down from 2.60M last quarter. Realogy Hldgs Corp (Put) now has $542.51M valuation. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 3.77M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 2.32 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 36,483 shares. Brookstone stated it has 17,468 shares. 37,081 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Moreover, Commerce State Bank has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 92,975 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 75,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 13,185 shares. Eqis Mgmt owns 16,144 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Co, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 19,280 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 48,774 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Horan Cap Ltd Llc reported 1,085 shares stake. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,286 are held by Fruth Inv Mngmt. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,544 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 4,898 shares to 91,179 valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,195 shares and now owns 14,995 shares. Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $160’s average target is 13.67% above currents $140.76 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 350,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 35,294 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 72,246 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 6,010 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 47,172 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Invest has invested 0.05% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Whittier reported 47 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 24,486 shares. State Street invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 38,230 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 29,877 shares.

Sandler Capital Management increased Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 151,000 shares to 712,000 valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) stake by 47,910 shares and now owns 319,983 shares. Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) was raised too.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy -1.9% as Barclays slashes price target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BOX, RLGY, KPTI and CARB – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Realogy (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan maintained Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) rating on Tuesday, March 5. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $14 target. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 10.