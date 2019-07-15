Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $358,160 as Share Value Rose; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $16.78 Million

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $195.31. About 1.10 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.87 billion market cap company. It closed at $40.21 lastly. It is down 3.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – WILL NOW ANALYSE COMPLETE DATA SETS FROM GALATHEA AND TERRANOVA TRIALS TO FURTHER UNDERSTAND THESE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA NDA FOR LOKELMA GETS FDA APPROVAL; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA BUYS ASTRAZENECA’S SIGNATURE PRODUCTS SEROQUEL,; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp has 0.84% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.97 million shares. Confluence Inv Lc owns 138,944 shares. Bollard Gru Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,514 shares. South State Corp owns 7,680 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.3% or 19,013 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc invested in 0.09% or 512,595 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 2.17% or 230,048 shares in its portfolio. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 94,683 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 260,517 shares stake. Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc stated it has 4.79% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Manchester Cap Llc has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,282 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.13% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,477 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.65% or 21,862 shares. Hilltop holds 0.08% or 2,138 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,602 shares to 136,105 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $955.79 million for 27.17 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

