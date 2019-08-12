Mcrae Capital Management Stake In Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Was Raised; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut Its Stake by $29.40 Million as Shares Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 70 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 11.02M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 65,345 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 63,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 143,668 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,855 shares to 86,727 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,827 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

