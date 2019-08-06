Mcrae Capital Management Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Decreased by $447,300 as Share Price Declined; Transcanada (TRP) Shares Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.04 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Adj EPS C$0.98; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 1.55M shares traded or 72.65% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 21.11 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,600 shares to 165,300 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,340 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).