Mcrae Capital Management Stake in Celgene (CELG) Cut by $303,600; Hodges Capital Management Holding in Cypress Semiconducto (CY) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconducto (CY) by 60.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 521,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 341,645 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 863,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconducto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.21 lastly. It is down 30.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64 million for 24.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Perkins Mngmt invested in 11,700 shares or 0.18% of the stock. American Intll Gru holds 0.06% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 714,931 shares. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.61 million shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 150,000 were accumulated by Alberta Investment Management. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 82,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 381,627 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 310,242 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Omers Administration invested in 0.02% or 65,500 shares.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts weigh potential Cypress Semi sale – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Sierra Wireless Looks Too Cheap to Ignore – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Cypress Semiconductor After Its Post-Earnings Pop – Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 565,405 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $25.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caleres Inc by 135,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 101,754 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 248,937 shares. 6.10M are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 39,349 shares. 107,202 are held by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd. Endurance Wealth Inc has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% or 2,900 shares. Voya Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 228,451 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability has invested 3.49% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bb&T holds 0.02% or 9,569 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Llp has 141,874 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 180,001 shares. Hills Bank & Trust & Company accumulated 0.38% or 15,956 shares.