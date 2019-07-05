Mcrae Capital Management Stake in Alleghany Del (Y) Increased as Shares Rose; Brookstone Capital Management Cut Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $534,924 as Stock Price Declined

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $355.56. About 2.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $704.23. About 47,303 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 367,712 shares to 369,758 shares, valued at $104.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.11 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares to 114,423 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

