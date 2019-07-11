Mcrae Capital Management Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Decreased by $358,160 as Stock Value Rose; As Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Decreased Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,083 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 53,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $193.76. About 755,261 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.34. About 298,422 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Limited has 74,017 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Invest House Limited Liability Corp holds 1.93% or 101,492 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Com has 410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,933 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 113,274 were reported by Burney. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bb&T Corp holds 242,641 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 3,165 shares. Neumann Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.94% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 131,558 shares. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,725 shares. 246,726 are owned by Madison Investment.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,600 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,875 shares. Nomura Asset Co Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Clearbridge Invests Llc invested in 0.06% or 480,763 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested in 0% or 30 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 1% or 203,958 shares in its portfolio. Cap Impact Lc stated it has 0.93% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Parkside Natl Bank & accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 57,878 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wasatch Inc holds 0.04% or 22,046 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). 36 are owned by Moody Bancorp Trust Division. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0.01% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 6,100 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 223,254 shares to 995,294 shares, valued at $39.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.