Mcrae Capital Management Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Boosted by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $850,239

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 15,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 41,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 554,012 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 7,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, down from 117,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,447 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 3,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.06% stake. Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 347,447 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Service Communication Ma holds 20,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parsons Ri has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Credit Suisse Ag has 233,656 shares. Boston Ltd holds 0.23% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 42,669 shares. Investec Asset holds 123,810 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Camarda Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 5,432 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 60,968 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 27,833 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares to 10,613 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,415 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcw Emerging Mkts Debt by 86,640 shares to 250,057 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Sycamore Val I.

