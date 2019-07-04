Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Market Valuation Rose; Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $1.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,827 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, down from 117,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.43 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 34.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,009 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 15,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 501,851 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,866 shares to 15,401 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 16,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,600 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.