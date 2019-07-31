Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Position; 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.78%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 1.08 million shares with $74.03 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 1.90 million shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 4.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 7.57%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 142,177 shares with $10.68 million value, down from 148,897 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 713,366 shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 91,182 shares to 94,271 valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 24,602 shares and now owns 136,105 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group has $92 highest and $6800 lowest target. $81.75’s average target is 0.18% above currents $81.6 stock price. Dunkin Brands Group had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77M for 24.88 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 8,302 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 11,043 shares. Bb&T Lc invested in 4,746 shares. Waddell Reed Fin Incorporated reported 1.66M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,966 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP owns 0.5% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 493,988 shares. Jackson Square Partners Limited Co has invested 0.76% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 15,454 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc owns 115,053 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp owns 367,692 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 178 shares or 0% of the stock. 811,424 are held by Victory Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1,153 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,862 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 15,190 are held by Westpac Banking. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 5,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nwq Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.65% or 437,461 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 316,507 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor invested in 7,630 shares. Creative Planning owns 15,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,500 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 0.04% stake. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt LP holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 423,934 shares. 850 are held by Optimum Advsr. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co reported 2,495 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 108.70 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

