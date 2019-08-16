Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding as Market Value Rose; Orbimed Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $12.18 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 90,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.57 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 1.73M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT FOR SOLIRIS; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 12/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $156; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.05M shares traded or 50.62% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Goes Galactic with New Cosmic COOLATTA® Flavors and Comet Candy Donut; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 393,500 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $22.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 4.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.85 million for 12.74 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 159,011 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.04% or 1,705 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.41% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Sei reported 0.3% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0% or 1,699 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Rampart Inv Management Limited Company owns 2,724 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 2,235 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,300 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated. Bartlett & Ltd has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Macquarie Grp Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 157,058 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 59,968 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.07% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 104,056 shares. Co Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 2,621 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares to 331,156 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).