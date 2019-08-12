Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holding By $447,300; Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Sellers Decreased By 4.94% Their Shorts

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) had a decrease of 4.94% in short interest. NEWT’s SI was 1.10 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.94% from 1.16M shares previously. With 88,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s short sellers to cover NEWT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 65,828 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Newtek Business Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWT); 24/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 109% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ACQUIRED SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION LIMITED TO SHARED WEBHOSTING CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT ATTACKERS COMPROMISED A PORTION OF ITS SHARED WEBHOSTING SYSTEM; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Forecasts Paying Annual Cash Dividend of $1.70 Per Share in 2018; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ALSO GAINED ACCESS TO CERTAIN OF UNIT’S SHARED WEBHOSTING SERVERS; 07/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 05/03/2018 Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 09/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 123% to 7 Days

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 72,255 shares with $9.14M value, down from 75,805 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 711,373 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 24,602 shares to 136,105 valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,518 shares and now owns 50,401 shares. Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point has $145 highest and $105 lowest target. $125.33’s average target is 12.87% above currents $111.04 stock price. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Evercore maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Evercore has “Hold” rating and $105 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 21.69 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business Services has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -1.77% below currents $20.87 stock price. Newtek Business Services had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Compass Point initiated the shares of NEWT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $399.39 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.