Mcrae Capital Management Increases Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Position Maintained by Highland Capital Management Lp

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,630 shares as the company's stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 119,670 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, up from 116,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.34 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 101,500 shares as the company's stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 401,380 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, up from 299,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 394,259 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Motley Fool" on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire" on March 11, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 88,100 shares to 531,200 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.