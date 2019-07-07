Mcrae Capital Management Increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; Sio Capital Management Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $11.78 Million

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 384.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 10,125 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 12,759 shares with $3.49M value, up from 2,634 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $120.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 153.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 222,294 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 367,071 shares with $19.80M value, up from 144,777 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $72.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Limited Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 7,473 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 93,284 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.93% or 6,106 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd holds 8.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 98,106 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Of Virginia Va holds 795 shares. Moreover, Holt Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,100 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has 210,545 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management invested in 9,948 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.54% or 12,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 6,221 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 466,601 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Df Dent holds 0.72% or 132,599 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Monday, March 18 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, February 21. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $68 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7400 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 19.85 million shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 138,793 shares. Washington Bankshares owns 9,227 shares. Augustine Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 7,831 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 242,605 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 22,003 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 350 shares. 43,833 were accumulated by Neumann Cap Limited Liability. Garland Capital has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.26M shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 34,003 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.49M shares stake. Private Ocean Limited Com holds 0% or 49 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.