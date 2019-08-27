Mcrae Capital Management Increased By $1.59 Million Its Alleghany Del (Y) Position; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shorts Lowered By 0.35%

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 351.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 2,600 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 3,340 shares with $2.05M value, up from 740 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $11.48 during the last trading session, reaching $750.12. About 73,697 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) had a decrease of 0.35% in short interest. MCRI’s SI was 228,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.35% from 229,200 shares previously. With 48,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s short sellers to cover MCRI’s short positions. The SI to Monarch Casino & Resort Inc’s float is 1.92%. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 14,021 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003)

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PENN vs. MCRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MCRI) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Monarch Casino and Resort (MCRI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 25,980 shares. 33,451 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Public Sector Pension Board holds 10,382 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 29,195 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 18,244 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Northern Corporation reported 200,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,269 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Limited Liability has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). First Tru Advisors L P holds 21,559 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 35,561 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 3,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company has market cap of $804.51 million. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. It has a 24.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 6,720 shares to 142,177 valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 14,100 shares and now owns 122,415 shares. Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 119,218 shares in its portfolio. 49 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 2,696 shares. Roosevelt Grp Inc holds 0.31% or 4,089 shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 5,523 shares. Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). London Communications Of Virginia has invested 1% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,836 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. 9 were reported by Howe Rusling. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,574 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 371,257 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,873 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).