Mcrae Capital Management Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Has Upped as Shares Rose; As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Value Declined, Clover Partners LP Cut by $951,192 Its Holding

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 357,597 shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 61,688 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 1.03M shares traded or 64.74% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 700 shares. Alley Ltd Liability reported 1.32% stake. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Crawford Counsel holds 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 16,446 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 133,161 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 2.4% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested in 2,662 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 15,326 are held by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Brown Advisory holds 0.1% or 264,285 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Qs Invsts Limited Com reported 2,603 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates Incorporated has 19,050 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98M and $54.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.