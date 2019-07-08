Mcrae Capital Management Has Upped Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holding by $595,560; Share Value Declined; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $821.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 1,509 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 229,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.20M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 1.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 12,402 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0% or 43,396 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0% or 673 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 30,204 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt has invested 2.06% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Company stated it has 11,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verus holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 10,019 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Inc holds 19,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 95,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 13,091 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Millennium Management Lc invested in 102,660 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc reported 827,400 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 91,179 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,827 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 36,545 shares to 57,686 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 102,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10.91M shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Comgest Global Invsts Sas stated it has 1.04 million shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 17,710 shares stake. Grimes & Company owns 170,850 shares. Moreover, Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 3.13M shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo LP reported 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 467,895 are held by Bridges Management Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush & holds 157,950 shares or 6.18% of its portfolio. 53,375 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Limited. Synovus Financial holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 558,801 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,123 shares.