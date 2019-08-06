Mcrae Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $533,882 as Stock Value Declined; Aviance Capital Management Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Upped by $998,339

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 4.62 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 264.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 16,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 23,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 7.30M shares traded or 3.47% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.59B for 12.01 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lee Danner Bass owns 117,522 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Howland Capital Management invested in 4,035 shares. Cap Management Va invested in 38,390 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 11,798 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp holds 55,673 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 53,766 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Lafayette reported 2,100 shares. Charter has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Company owns 34.87% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 972,591 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 4,367 shares. Moreover, United Fire Gp Incorporated has 0.69% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Schroder Invest Grp has 320,219 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.12% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 77,209 shares or 1.89% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 91,182 shares to 94,271 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 13,787 shares to 25,388 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 28,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,426 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.06% or 592,871 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1St Source Retail Bank has 5,317 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.11% or 863,591 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 14,424 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 521,244 shares. Lincoln reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviance Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 23,318 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,360 shares. Malaga Cove Limited invested 1.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 75,446 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 4,937 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.78% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 111,048 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 1,456 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,135 shares.

