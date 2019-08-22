Mcrae Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $447,300 as Shares Declined; Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding Lifted by Leuthold Group Llc

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 72,255 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 75,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $109.26. About 289,290 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 29,224 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, up from 27,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $239.39. About 77,681 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $200.26 million for 21.34 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,518 shares to 50,401 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,129 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) by 36,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,839 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).