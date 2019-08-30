Mcrae Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Position by $504,000; Shares Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake by $379.80 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25B, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 873,964 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 212,721 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Subway to Offer Meat(less)ball Sandwich Next Month – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands +3% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Beyond Meat Shorts Take Another $100M Hit On Dunkin’ Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Earnings Call Highlights: ‘Street Fight for Market Share’ – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

