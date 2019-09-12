Mcrae Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $303,600; Shares Declined; Haemonetics (HAE) Share Price Rose While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Decreased by $808,800 Its Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.58. About 72,595 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 132,217 shares to 388,760 shares, valued at $19.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 32,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 43.41 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.36% or 578,970 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 116,021 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.04% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 6,271 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Management invested in 146 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 25,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,415 shares stake. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 11,761 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 63,458 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 86,852 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.64M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Omni Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.98% or 1.84 million shares. Ally Financial Inc holds 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 28,000 shares. Field & Main Comml Bank reported 1,925 shares. 2.04 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 32,844 shares. 168,852 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 180,524 shares. Personal Capital Corp reported 4,336 shares stake. Syntal Cap Lc invested in 0.08% or 3,800 shares. Capstone Financial Advisors has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 8,016 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amer And Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,690 shares.

