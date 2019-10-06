Mcrae Capital Management Has Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Stake by $303,600; Share Price Declined; Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Bristol (BMY) by $2.99 Million

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 72.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 66,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,266 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 91,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 16,023 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New South Mgmt has 8,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested in 1.14M shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 253,792 shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 8,469 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 440,405 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 112,194 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability invested in 25,755 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,409 shares. Mai Cap holds 80,808 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.24% or 227,701 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc accumulated 2,476 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,834 shares to 238,289 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,811 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,826 were reported by Sigma Counselors. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fincl Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.28% or 42,523 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corporation Nj owns 4,250 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt reported 1,500 shares. 3,546 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd. Tig Advsrs Limited Co owns 3.58M shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Lp has 1.5% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 373,965 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,258 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 37,945 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 941,592 shares. Hartford Inv Management has 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Toth Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).