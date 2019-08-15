Mcrae Capital Management Has Trimmed Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake; Gates Capital Management Has Lowered Mercer Intl (MERC) Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as Mercer Intl Inc (MERC)’s stock declined 7.26%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 2.99 million shares with $40.40 million value, down from 3.87 million last quarter. Mercer Intl Inc now has $721.27 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 254,825 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 51,083 shares with $8.99M value, down from 53,118 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $119.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18 million shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,980 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,611 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 480,097 shares. Northern owns 1.27M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 1,626 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 66,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Knighthead Limited Liability invested in 1.95 million shares or 4.88% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 12,887 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited owns 482,846 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs has 3,772 shares. Redwood Capital Management Limited Com owns 2.07M shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Aperio Lc accumulated 0% or 24,960 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 14,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association owns 22,197 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is 2.76% above currents $186.97 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $199 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 15,978 shares to 57,835 valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 21,600 shares and now owns 165,300 shares. Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 5,845 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 147,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 44 shares. Cordasco Financial Net owns 25 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fayez Sarofim accumulated 7,220 shares. Connable Office holds 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 7,965 shares. Cincinnati Insur stated it has 674,165 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 3,455 are owned by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc. Bartlett & invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 258,639 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 334,896 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 1,003 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,809 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

