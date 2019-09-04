Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Position; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increased By $3.06 Million Its Ncr (NCR) Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) stake by 14.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 42,540 shares as Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 331,156 shares with $4.94M value, up from 288,616 last quarter. Lakeland Bancorp Inc now has $732.18M valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 71,450 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Ncr Corp (NCR) stake by 227.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 113,400 shares as Ncr Corp (NCR)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 163,300 shares with $4.46 million value, up from 49,900 last quarter. Ncr Corp now has $3.51B valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 878,473 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 30/04/2018 – NCR Names Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martire Executive Chairman, And Bill Nuti Chairman Emeritus; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,446 activity. Hanson James E. II had bought 985 shares worth $16,154.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Lc owns 20,429 shares. 250 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. 97,162 were reported by Jcsd Limited Com. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 42,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Morgan Stanley has 51,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 41,750 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 173,820 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 82,185 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,709 shares stake. Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Brinker Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Cardinal Cap Mngmt Lc Ct owns 1.15% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 2.32M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 94,056 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NCR Corp has $33 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 3.93% above currents $30.79 stock price. NCR Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26.

