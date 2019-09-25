Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position; Utah Retirement Systems Position in Apple (AAPL) Cut as Shares Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 19,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 877,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.75 million, down from 897,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $220.47. About 14.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 61,688 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.65. About 118,313 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 89,093 shares. 164 are held by Ima Wealth. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 82,680 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 98,652 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 33,657 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 241,712 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested in 0.01% or 11,643 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.19M shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Samir Pandiri Elected to the Board of the International Securities Services Association – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,746 shares. Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct holds 6.31% or 34,883 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oarsman Capital Incorporated has 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,444 shares. Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 3.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 1.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,165 shares. 10,207 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co. Bollard Gru Llc owns 27,628 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 12,379 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 2% or 35,563 shares. Sol Management owns 34,281 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. F&V Cap Lc has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montag A & Associates invested in 70,628 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management has 7,717 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Management Inc reported 10,475 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.