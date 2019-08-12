Mcrae Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Market Value Declined; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Stake in Lkq (LKQ)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 10,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 18,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 1.54 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 248,897 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ConocoPhillips increases 2019 share buyback by $500M – Houston Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim holds 0.71% or 778,239 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 194,864 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 10,614 shares stake. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested in 47,899 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Management holds 41,376 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase owns 954,197 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% or 430,478 shares in its portfolio. Smith Moore Co invested in 10,252 shares. Wilen Investment accumulated 80,931 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advisors reported 14,283 shares stake. Smithfield stated it has 11,840 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 203,327 shares. Burney Com owns 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,413 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc reported 8,200 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,299 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares to 12,759 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,345 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & has 0.14% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 240,311 shares. Citigroup owns 59,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier holds 0.02% or 26,095 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle owns 0.29% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 398,217 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 508,072 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 466,726 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Capital Invest Services Of America Incorporated holds 1.58% or 347,076 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corp holds 0.6% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 100,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 57,200 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 152,438 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.17% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 2.39M shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 81,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,445 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LKQ Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss; Lowers FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Earnings Due on Jul 31: ALSN, FOXF, DAN, MTOR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.