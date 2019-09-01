Mcrae Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $414,855; Segall Bryant & Hamill Continues to Hold Stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 14,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The hedge fund held 85,859 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 71,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 68,552 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,447 shares to 164,133 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 36,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,184 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.23% stake. Carret Asset Mngmt owns 124,990 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tci Wealth Inc reported 82,288 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.39 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap reported 3.87% stake. Capital Limited Ca accumulated 0.4% or 8,877 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2,686 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 209,875 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 5,773 shares in its portfolio. 3.86M were accumulated by Harris Limited Partnership. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,378 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Blue Capital has 94,364 shares for 9.41% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3.01% stake.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).