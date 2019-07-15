Mcrae Capital Management Has Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position By $343,520; Potlatch Old (PCH) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Potlatch Corp Old (PCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 98 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 85 decreased and sold stakes in Potlatch Corp Old. The funds in our database now hold: 57.68 million shares, down from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Potlatch Corp Old in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 61 Increased: 69 New Position: 29.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 2,260 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 65,345 shares with $10.00M value, up from 63,085 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $17.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 790,050 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 321,115 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014

Fiduciary Counselling Inc holds 14.24% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation for 87,391 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 192,800 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 3.04% invested in the company for 166,937 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 2.96% in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4.63 million shares.

Potlatch Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust that owns and manages timberlands located in Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Wisconsin in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The Resource Management Division manages its timberlands, harvests timber, procures other wood fiber, sells logs and leases land for hunting and other recreational activity. It has a 22.25 P/E ratio. The Real Estate Division develops and sells land parcels, as well as invests in timberlands.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BCC vs. PCH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potlatch: A Market Neutral Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 73.33% or $0.55 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PCH’s profit will be $13.52M for 48.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. Credit Suisse maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $164 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $16500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $172 target.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares were sold by Williams R Sanders. Another trade for 3,700 shares valued at $540,407 was made by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Blue Apron Looks to Beat the Odds – The Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.